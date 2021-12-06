Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra has emerged as the top target to fill the same job at Florida State, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he is expected to accept, the source said.

Sports Illustrated first reported Sunday the interest between Tyra and Florida State was "mutual and serious," and that the Louisville Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss personnel matters.

Florida State president Richard McCullough said in a statement last week that current Seminoles athletic director David Coburn would retire when his replacement was hired. Coburn became athletic director in 2019 under former president John Thrasher. When McCullough was hired in May to replace Thrasher, it was anticipated Coburn would step down so the new president could make his own hire.

Coburn, who had no background in athletics before he was hired, was put in place to help stabilize the athletic department financially. Tyra has been Louisville's athletic director since 2018. Before becoming the Louisville AD, he spent his career in business.