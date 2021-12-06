Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will return to the team for the 2022 season, he announced Monday.

Jurkovec began the 2021 season as an NFL draft prospect but suffered a hand injury in Week 2 and underwent surgery. He returned from the injury earlier than expected in November and appeared in Boston College's final four regular-season games, passing for 589 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

ESPN's Mel Kiper rates 6-foot-5, 226-pound Jurkovec as the No. 6 draft-eligible quarterback for 2022.

"I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game, and compete nationally," Jurkovec posted on social media. "Let's win!"

In 2020, Jurkovec passed for 2,558 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts for Boston College, the highest passing total over 10 starts for any Eagles player in team history. He became the first BC quarterback with four or more 300-yard passing performances since Matt Ryan in 2007. Ryan was the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

Jurkovec transferred to BC from Notre Dame after the 2019 season.