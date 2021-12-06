Miami alum Michael Irvin expresses his happiness with the school's decision to hire Mario Cristobal as its next football coach. (0:55)

Mario Cristobal is heading home to the U.

Cristobal will leave Oregon to become Miami's head football coach, sources told ESPN.

He informed Ducks players of his decision at a team meeting Monday in Eugene. Just before the Oregon meeting, Miami announced the firing of coach Manny Diaz and a forthcoming hire of Diaz's replacement. Cristobal is a Miami native, a Hurricanes offensive lineman for two national championship teams, and a Miami assistant from 2004 to 2006.

Miami has aggressively pursued Cristobal for several weeks to replace Diaz, and it ramped up its efforts late last week. Oregon presented Cristobal with an enhanced contract offer to remain, which the coach acknowledged after Friday night's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. But Cristobal did not immediately accept Oregon's offer, which The Oregonian reported was then withdrawn.

Cristobal, 51, went 35-13 at Oregon with two Pac-12 championships, a Rose Bowl win two years ago and three Pac-12 North titles. He joined the Ducks staff in 2017 as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, then was promoted to head coach when Willie Taggart departed for Florida State. Cristobal served as Florida International's coach from 2007 to 2012, going 27-47 overall.

Oregon assistants have been out recruiting for the team but are being informed of Cristobal's decision. Cristobal spent Sunday recruiting for Oregon and appeared briefly on a videoconference for the team's Valero Alamo Bowl matchup against Oklahoma.