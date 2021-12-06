Nevada coach Jay Norvell will be the next football coach at Colorado State, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal was not finalized as of Monday morning but is expected be complete by the end of the day. Norvell was the lowest-paid coach in the Mountain West with Nevada at roughly $620,000 annually and is expected to get a sizable raise to move within the conference.

Norvell compiled a 33-26 record in five seasons at Nevada, including an 8-4 mark this year. The Wolf Pack will play Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27.

Colorado State coach Steve Addazio was fired last week after two seasons in Fort Collins, where he went 4-12. Colorado State, which opened a new $220 million on-campus stadium in 2017, is viewed as one of the best jobs in the conference.

Before taking the Nevada job, Norvell had several stops as an assistant coach in college football and the NFL, including time at Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona State.

Yahoo Sports first reported that Norvell would be the next coach at Colorado State.