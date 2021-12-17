The SEC Now crew looks to how No. 25 Texas A&M will respond following three losses and details how important the run game will be against No. 17 Wake Forest. (3:42)

How can Aggies dominate in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl? (3:42)

We've made it past the college football regular season and are heading full steam ahead into the 2021 bowl season, and there are surely going to be plenty of highlights over the next couple of weeks.

From the MVP of bowl season to the best on-field plays to the hilarious Cheez-It and (hopefully?) mayo showers, we've got it all covered.

Let's get bowling!

Today's bowl games

All times Eastern.

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo Rockets

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Player to watch: Middle Tennessee QB Nick Vattiato. Vattiato has been one of many to play quarterback for the Blue Raiders this season, but he has had the reins of late. He has thrown for 754 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.

This touchdown is a thing of beauty.

play 0:37 Matt Landers makes a great catch on 90-yard Toledo TD Dequan Finn airs it out to Matt Landers, who bobbles the ball before pulling it in and racing away for an 90-yard score.

Look at these views!

These views from Nassau 🤩🌴



Bowl season kicks off now! @TheBahamasBowl is live on @espn 🍿 pic.twitter.com/heyrZBJVvB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2021

We've got plenty of great pregame action with this Bahamas Bowl dance off.

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

6 p.m on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

A good dog and a good chant, what more could you want?

The Chanticleers are definitely hyped up for Friday's game.

No one has more fun than the Chants: @CureBowl Pep Rally Edition pic.twitter.com/IIaEeJ7uY1 — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) December 16, 2021

And they're cleaning up nicely.

Next bowl up

Saturday

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. App State

11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Best of bowl season

Are we ... finally getting ... a mayo shower? *Fingers crossed this happens.*