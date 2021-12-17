We've made it past the college football regular season and are heading full steam ahead into the 2021 bowl season, and there are surely going to be plenty of highlights over the next couple of weeks.
From the MVP of bowl season to the best on-field plays to the hilarious Cheez-It and (hopefully?) mayo showers, we've got it all covered.
Let's get bowling!
Full schedule | Results | Previews | Predictions
Today's bowl games
All times Eastern.
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo Rockets
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Player to watch: Middle Tennessee QB Nick Vattiato. Vattiato has been one of many to play quarterback for the Blue Raiders this season, but he has had the reins of late. He has thrown for 754 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.
This touchdown is a thing of beauty.
Matt Landers makes a great catch on 90-yard Toledo TD
Dequan Finn airs it out to Matt Landers, who bobbles the ball before pulling it in and racing away for an 90-yard score.
Look at these views!
These views from Nassau 🤩🌴— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2021
Bowl season kicks off now! @TheBahamasBowl is live on @espn 🍿 pic.twitter.com/heyrZBJVvB
We've got plenty of great pregame action with this Bahamas Bowl dance off.
See who won today's dance off between @ToledoFB and @MT_FB at the #BahamasBowl Beach Bash. pic.twitter.com/cEOQa0M6gD— Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) December 15, 2021
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
6 p.m on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
A good dog and a good chant, what more could you want?
Chauncey and I meeting as friends before the big @CureBowl battle between @NIU_Football and @CoastalFootball tomorrow 🏈🌴 #friendsnotfood #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/VXQNWGxFNU— Mission II (@NIUMission) December 16, 2021
The Chanticleers are definitely hyped up for Friday's game.
No one has more fun than the Chants: @CureBowl Pep Rally Edition pic.twitter.com/IIaEeJ7uY1— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) December 16, 2021
And they're cleaning up nicely.
Cleaned up nicely for the @CureBowl👔🏈#BEL1EVE | #STRIKETHESTONE | #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/DPR18QreTR— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) December 16, 2021
Next bowl up
Saturday
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. App State
11 a.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Best of bowl season
Are we ... finally getting ... a mayo shower? *Fingers crossed this happens.*
We apologize... pic.twitter.com/jKJRc1cNPo— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 5, 2021