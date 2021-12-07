Kenny Pickett reaches another milestone with his 42nd TD pass as Pitt ties it up against Wake Forest. (0:27)

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned, the school announced Tuesday.

Whipple, 64, just completed his third season as Pitt's offensive coordinator and mentored quarterback Kenny Pickett, who on Monday was named a Heisman Trophy finalist. The 11-2 Panthers defeated Wake Forest on Saturday to win their first ACC championship.

"During his three seasons at Pitt, Mark Whipple was a great asset for our entire football program," head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed. I am very grateful for Mark's time in Pittsburgh, both personally as well as professionally, and I wish him and his family the very best moving forward."

No reason was given for Whipple's resignation.

Whipple previously spent five seasons as UMass' head coach, and also coached quarterbacks at both the NFL and college levels. Whipple had been mentioned as a candidate for Nebraska's offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pitt has not announced who will handle offensive play-calling duties in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Dec. 30.

The Panthers ranked third nationally in scoring and sixth in passing in 2021. Pickett, who became Pitt's first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2003, set numerous team records this season, passing for 4,319 yards and an ACC-record 42 touchdowns. He also broke Dan Marino's team record for career touchdown passes with 81.