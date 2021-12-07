Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis on Tuesday was named the winner of the Broyles Award, which annually goes to college football's top assistant coach.

The No. 2 Wolverines ranked second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with 37.7 points per game behind a balanced attack that averaged 223.8 rushing yards and 228.1 passing yards per game. The offensive line led the nation in fewest sacks allowed (10) and was third in fewest allowed tackles for loss (27).

Michigan averaged 6.5 yards per play and 451.9 yards per game, which was second in the Big Ten and 18th nationally. The Wolverines may finish with two 1,000-yard rushers in Hassan Haskins (1,232) and Blake Corum (939).

The Wolverines' 490 points ranks sixth in U-M history.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning also were finalists this season.

Gattis, who is in his third season with the Wolverines, joins Jim Herrmann (1997) as the only winners of the award from U-M.