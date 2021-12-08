Max Johnson delivers a dart to Jaray Jenkins to give LSU the lead with 20 seconds left. (0:48)

A week after announcing Brian Kelly as its new coach, LSU is poised to lose starting quarterback Max Johnson along with his brother, Jake, a prized tight end recruit.

Max Johnson announced Tuesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

A sophomore and the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, he emerged as the team's starter late last year and appeared in every game this season.

He threw 27 touchdowns and six interceptions this season as LSU went 6-6 (3-5 SEC). He also ran for one score.

Jake Johnson, the No. 1-ranked tight end in the Class of 2022, announced he was opening up his recruitment.

He originally committed to LSU in April when Ed Orgeron was still the team's coach.

Orgeron and LSU agreed in October -- less than two years after he led the program to a national championship -- that he would step aside after the season.

Kelly, who signed a 10-year deal worth $95 million plus incentives, was introduced as the program's 34th head coach last week.

Shortly after Orgeron agreed to step down, former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan also entered the portal.

With Brennan and Johnson gone, LSU has only one scholarship QB remaining: former four-star prospect Garrett Nussmeier, a true freshman who has appeared in four games this season.

If Nussmeier were to play in the Texas Bowl, he would lose the ability to redshirt this season, costing him a year of eligibility.