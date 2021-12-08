The Texas Tech Red Raiders are expected to hire veteran defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter to the same role, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal with DeRuyter is not yet finalized, but it is expected soon, a source said. DeRuyter, 58, spent the past two seasons at Oregon under head coach Mario Cristobal, who left Monday for the same role at Miami.

DeRuyter has been defensive coordinator at California, Texas A&M, Air Force and other spots. DeRuyter also served as Fresno State's head coach from 2012 to 2016, posting a 30-30 record.

Oregon secondary coach Marcel Yates is also expected to join DeRuyter at Texas Tech in the same role under new Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire. Yates, a former coordinator at Arizona and Boise State, also worked alongside DeRuyter at Cal and Texas A&M.

