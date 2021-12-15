National signing day is here.

College football's early signing period begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday. High school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice.

This is the fifth year in which college football has held an early signing period, although Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently said it is a possibility that the recruiting calendar reverts to its old way of having only one national signing day, on the first Wednesday in February.