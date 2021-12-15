National signing day is here.
College football's early signing period begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday. High school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice.
This is the fifth year in which college football has held an early signing period, although Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently said it is a possibility that the recruiting calendar reverts to its old way of having only one national signing day, on the first Wednesday in February.
Recruits this cycle had to navigate through a mandated dead period for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have also had to handle the task of navigating where they will sign amid a turbulent coaching carousel.
Safety Kamari Wilson and wide receiver Shazz Preston, both five-star prospects, are among the recruits who will announce their commitments during ESPN's signing day special (3 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN App).
We will keep you updated with news, analysis, highlights, updated class rankings and more throughout the next few days.
