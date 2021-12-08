Arkansas All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks announced Wednesday that he is opting out of the Razorbacks' upcoming bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Burks as the sixth-highest-rated receiver in the draft.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior from Warren, Arkansas, Burks had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday, former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood announced that he was transferring to Arkansas.

A former No. 1-rated receiver in the class of 2019, Haselwood had 39 catches for 399 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

Arkansas will play Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.