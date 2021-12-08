Arkansas All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks announced Wednesday that he is opting out of the Razorbacks' upcoming bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft.
God's Plan❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3IsS4ValL— Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) December 8, 2021
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Burks as the sixth-highest-rated receiver in the draft.
A 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior from Warren, Arkansas, Burks had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown.
On Sunday, former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood announced that he was transferring to Arkansas.
A former No. 1-rated receiver in the class of 2019, Haselwood had 39 catches for 399 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.
Arkansas will play Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.