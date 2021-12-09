Florida International football has hired Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre as its coach, sources told ESPN.

MacIntyre, the former coach at Colorado and San Jose State, emerged Wednesday in FIU's search, as ESPN first reported, and an agreement was finalized early Thursday. He replaces Butch Davis, who went 24-32 at Florida International and 1-11 this season.

An announcement on MacIntyre's hiring is expected later Thursday. MacIntyre, 56, earned national coach of the year honors in 2016, when he guided Colorado to a South Division title and the Pac-12 championship game. He was fired in 2018 after consecutive five-win seasons. MacIntyre went 16-21 at San Jose State, which he guided to 10 wins and a No. 21 finish in 2012. He was born in Miami, where his father, George, a longtime college coach, scouted for the University of Miami.

FIU recently hired Scott Carr from UCF as its new athletic director, replacing longtime AD Pete Garcia. Sources said the school also strongly considered Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons and North Carolina special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt for the job. Other candidates included UCF co-offensive coordinator Tim Harris and Appalachian State offensive coordinator Frank Ponce.

Underdog Dynasty first reported that Florida International was expected to hire MacIntyre.