Florida leading receiver Jacob Copeland announced on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal.

A redshirt junior, Copeland finished the season with a team-high 39 catches for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

Copeland's announcement comes after new head coach Billy Napier was introduced on Sunday.

A former four-star prospect from Pensacola, Copeland was part of former coach Dan Mullen's first signing class at Florida in 2018.

Mullen was fired last month -- a year removed from competing in the SEC championship game and five months after receiving a contract extension and a raise.

Florida will play UCF on Dec. 23 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.