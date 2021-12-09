Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is making use of the transfer portal once again.

On Thursday, Tucker and the Spartans gained the commitment of former Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule.

Brule's 52 tackles were the fourth-most among the Bulldogs this season. He also had three sacks.

Tucker made significant use of the portal this past offseason by signing 20 transfers, including 15 from FBS programs.

Most notable among them was star running back and former Wake Forest product Kenneth Walker III, who was named to ESPN's All-America team after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Days before posting its first 10-win season in five years, Michigan State signed Tucker to a 10-year, $95 million extension.

The 10th-ranked Spartans will play No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.