Virginia Tech is expected to hire Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Bowen, 32, is in his first season coaching tight ends for the Jaguars under coach Urban Meyer. He worked alongside new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry at Penn State from 2018 to 2020, when Bowen worked with the tight ends and served as offensive recruiting coordinator.

Bowen and Pry first worked together in 2014 at Penn State, as Bowen served as a graduate assistant and Pry as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator.

Bowen will finish out the season with the Jaguars before joining Virginia Tech, which recently hired Florida State assistant Chris Marve as defensive coordinator. Bowen played on the offensive line at Maryland and spent his entire coaching career in college before joining the Jaguars.