One of the best players in the FCS, Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward, has entered the transfer portal.

Ward won the Jerry Rice Award as the best player in FCS during the spring season this year at the private school in San Antonio, Texas.

He then threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this fall as UIW made the second round of the FCS playoffs. He owns school records for career passing TDs (71) and yards (6,908).

Ward led Incarnate Word to a 10-3 season and a Southland Conference title, and he was named the Southland's Offensive Player of the Year.

In a 55-52 win over Southeastern Louisiana this year, he threw for 610 yards and seven TDs -- both single-game records at UIW.

"This season has been unbelievable!" Ward wrote on Twitter. "From the highest FCS ranking in program history, to the most wins in program history, conference champions, winning the 1st playoff game & much more, to be apart of something great has been such a blessing!"

The 6-3, 220-pound junior, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, said in his post that he was "facing much uncertainty" with the departure of head coach Eric Morris.

Morris, a former assistant under Kliff Kingsbury, recently left to become the new offensive coordinator at Washington State.