Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich share their thoughts on the matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff. (1:37)

Alabama will be without starting cornerback Josh Jobe for the College Football Playoff after he underwent foot surgery this week, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Jobe, who bypassed the 2021 NFL draft to return to the No. 1 Crimson Tide for one more season, won't be available to play No. 4 Cincinnati in a CFP semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on New Year's Eve (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App).

He also would miss the Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T if the Crimson Tide defeat the Bearcats.

Jobe, a senior from Miami, had a turf toe injury over the last month of the regular season, according to coach Nick Saban.

Jobe started 24 games the past two seasons, including 11 of 12 contests this year. He had 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, six passes defended and two interceptions. He had a key interception in the fourth quarter of the Tide's 24-22 victory against Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27 and had seven tackles in a 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, who has played in all 12 games and made four starts this season, will likely replace Jobe in the starting lineup. McKinstry was ranked the No. 40 prospect in the 2021 ESPN 300. Starting cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who missed the last two games with a hip injury, also is expected to be back for the playoffs.

Jobe is the second Alabama starter to suffer a season-ending injury this week. Leading receiver John Metchie tore the ACL in his left knee on a non-contact play in the first half of the SEC championship on Saturday. He led the Tide with 96 catches and had 1,142 yards with eight touchdowns.

On3 Sports was first to report Jobe's surgery.