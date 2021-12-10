Texas defensive backs B.J. Foster and Chris Adimora entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday.

Foster, who entered the portal as a graduate student, has started games in each of the past four seasons for the Longhorns. The safety started all 12 games this past season, leading Texas with three interceptions and tying for sixth on the team with 47 tackles.

He made 28 career starts with 169 tackles, 5 interceptions and 16 passes defended.

Adimora appeared in eight games as a reserve and finished with 10 tackles and two pass breakups. The junior safety started all 10 games in 2020, recording 46 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 interception.

As of Friday morning, 279 FBS players have entered the transfer portal since Dec. 1, with four of them having withdrawn their names.