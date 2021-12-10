Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford will return for the 2022 season, he announced Friday.

Clifford, who has started the past three seasons for the Nittany Lions, will be in his sixth year with the program. After struggling in 2020, Clifford bounced back well this season, passing for 2,912 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. A first-half injury Oct. 9 at Iowa slowed Clifford for several weeks, but he eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of Penn State's final five games.

"I could not pass up the chance to be with this family and play the game I love again," Clifford said. "The opportunity to play alongside my brother, Liam, and the rest of my brothers on the team made this decision easy."

Liam Clifford is a freshman wide receiver for Penn State.

Sean Clifford has started 31 games for the Nittany Lions, becoming one of only three players in team history to eclipse 8,000 yards of total offense. He earned his degree in public relations last December and is working on a second degree in journalism. Clifford has 7,644 career passing yards and 61 touchdowns at Penn State.

The team also is set to return Christian Veilleux, who performed well in a Nov. 20 win over Rutgers. Penn State also is set to sign quarterback Drew Allar, ESPN's No. 2 pocket passer and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.