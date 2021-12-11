Kirk Herbstreit reacts to former Miami coach Manny Diaz going to Penn State as its new defensive coordinator. (0:23)

Penn State announced the hiring of former Miami coach Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Saturday.

Diaz replaces Brent Pry, who was announced as Virginia Tech's new head coach Nov. 30 after eight seasons at Penn State, including six as defensive coordinator.

"We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization. ... Manny's defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team."

Diaz was fired by Miami on Monday after three years on the job. After weeks of speculation, he was replaced by Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who played for the Hurricanes and served as an assistant under Larry Coker.

"The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition," Diaz said in a statement. "Penn State's defense has been among the nation's best, both historically and under Coach Franklin. I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis. I can't wait to get on the field with this talented group, to get to know them, and to ultimately develop them as football players, students and young men."

Diaz was 21-15 in his three seasons at Miami after serving as the team's defensive coordinator under Mark Richt.

He also has served on staffs at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas, Middle Tennessee, NC State and Florida State during his 24 years of college coaching.