Brent Venables got his first commitment as the new Oklahoma coach on Monday when ESPN 300 quarterback Nick Evers committed to the Sooners.

Evers is ranked No. 134 overall and is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect from Flower Mound, Texas. He's the No. 8 pocket-passer in the class and had been committed to Florida until he decommitted from the Gators six days ago.

Evers is an important commitment for Venables and his staff as quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal on November 29, and ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Malachi Nelson decommitted from Oklahoma in the 2023 class when Lincoln Riley left for USC.

Nelson flipped to the Trojans to follow Riley, which left Oklahoma with no quarterbacks committed in 2022 and 2023. Venables will now have Caleb Williams, who supplanted Rattler as the starter this season, as a second-year starter and Evers, along with Penn State transfer Micah Bowens.

The Sooners had lost five commitments in the 2022 class since Riley left, including five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who both flipped to Texas, running back Raleek Brown, who flipped to USC, defensive lineman Derrick Moore and offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter.

With Evers in the class, the new staff now has seven ESPN 300 commitments with only two days until the early signing period.