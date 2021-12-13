Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who emerged as the team's starter early in the season and helped beat then-No. 1 Alabama in October, entered the transfer portal on Monday.

A sophomore, Calzada took over when Haynes King was injured and wound up starting 10 games.

He threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for one score.

In addition to the expected return of King from injury, Texas A&M has top quarterback prospect Conner Weigman committed as part of the upcoming class.

The Aggies will play Wake Forest in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.