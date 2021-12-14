        <
          Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller declares for the NFL draft

          1:36 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller announced Tuesday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

          ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Spiller as the third-best back in the draft.

          Spiller, a second team All-SEC selection, ran for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 179 carries this season.

          The Aggies featured two backs, with sophomore Devon Achane also rushing for 910 yards and nine touchdowns on 130 carries.

          Texas A&M, which went 8-4 during the regular season, plays Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida.