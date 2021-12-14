Former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is transferring to Washington, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Penix played four seasons at Indiana before entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. He was the Hoosiers' starter for three seasons but struggled to stay on the field, suffering season-ending injuries each year, including ACL injuries in 2018 and 2020.

This season, Penix played five games before he separated an AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He finished the season with 939 yards passing, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

The connection between new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Penix goes back to 2019, when DeBoer served as Indiana's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Penix played in six games that season but posted the highest quarterback rating (157.6) of his college career.

Freshman Dylan Morris was the Huskies' starting quarterback this season, throwing for 2,458 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games.

Washington went 4-8 this season before firing Jimmy Lake and hiring DeBoer away from Fresno State.