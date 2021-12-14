Florida State coach Mike Norvell has verbally agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Tuesday.

Norvell just finished his second season at Florida State, going 5-7.

When Norvell was hired in December 2019, he signed a six-year deal worth $26.5 million. The school did not disclose whether the extension comes with new financial terms.

Despite being with the Seminoles for only two seasons, Norvell is the veteran among the Power 5 Florida schools after Florida hired Billy Napier and Miami hired Mario Cristobal in recent weeks.

"I am incredibly thankful to the board of trustees, President [Richard] McCullough, [retiring athletic director] David Coburn and [incoming AD] Michael Alford for their support of our climb," Norvell said in a statement. "Because of the investments they have continued to make in the personnel and infrastructure supporting our program, our current roster will continue to develop alongside the future Seminoles who will be joining us in the coming days. This is an exciting time to be part of the Florida State program, and there are great days ahead."