Georgia is in a tight race with Alabama, Texas A&M and Ohio State in trying to sign the No. 1 recruiting class going into college football's early signing period, which starts Wednesday.

The Bulldogs helped their cause on Tuesday when ESPN 300 defensive back Daylen Everette committed to Georgia. Everette is the No. 43-ranked recruit overall and chose Georgia over Alabama.

He's a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and originally had been committed to Clemson, until decommitting on Dec. 10. Prior to this commitment, Georgia was ranked No. 3 in the class rankings, behind Alabama at No. 1 and Texas A&M at No. 2.

The Bulldogs now have 15 ESPN 300 commitments, 10 of whom are ranked inside the top 100.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff are trying to catch Alabama, which has 16 ESPN 300 commits, and Texas A&M, which has 14 ESPN 300 commitments, including three five-stars.

All three schools have quite a few big-name prospects left on the board as they make their way into the early signing period. Georgia is still in it for ESPN 300 recruits Kamari Wilson, Christen Miller and Marvin Jones Jr., among others.