Arkansas All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon announced on Tuesday that he will return for another season rather than enter the NFL draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Catalon as his sixth highest-rated draft-eligible safety.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Catalon said in part, "My family always told me, 'Follow your heart and just enjoy the journey,' and that journey will continue here."

A redshirt sophomore, Catalon recorded 46 tackles and two interceptions before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in October.

The 5-foot-10 Texas native was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press last season after posting 99 tackles, three interceptions, four passes broken up and two forced fumbles.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks announced last week that he was opting out of the bowl game to begin preparing for the draft.

Burks, an All-SEC pick, had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas will play Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.