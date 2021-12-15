Oregon is set to hire Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for the same role under new coach Dan Lanning, sources told ESPN.

An announcement is expected later Wednesday. Dillingham has been with FSU the past two seasons under coach Mike Norvell, after spending a year as Auburn's offensive coordinator.

The move to Oregon reunites Dillingham with Lanning, as the two worked together at Memphis in 2016 and 2017 when Norvell served as head coach there. Dillingham, 31, is an Arizona State alum who began his career coaching at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He joined the Sun Devils staff under Todd Graham and alongside Norvell in 2014. Lanning served as the Sun Devils' recruiting coordinator in 2013.

Although Dillingham has held coordinator titles at three programs, he worked under head coaches (Norvell and Malzahn) who were involved in offensive play-calling. The Oregon move gives Dillingham full autonomy with play-calling.

A Phoenix native, Dillingham has recruited several quarterbacks from the area, including Chubba Purdy, who appeared in one game for FSU before announcing his departure from the team last month. Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson, a potential starter in 2022, is from Gilbert, Arizona.