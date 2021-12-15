Virginia Tech leading receiver Tayvion Robinson announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to Kentucky.

Robinson led the Hokies in receptions each of the past two seasons.

The 5-foot-10 Virginia native made an immediate impact in Blacksburg, earning a spot on the Pro Football Focus College All-Freshman Team in 2019 as a punt returner.

During his three seasons at Tech, Robinson caught 113 passes for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran the ball 29 times for 227 yards.

Virginia Tech fired coach Justin Fuente last month. On Dec. 2, former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was introduced as Fuente's replacement.

Robinson will look to become the second consecutive high-profile receiver to have success at Kentucky.

Last offseason, Wan'Dale Robinson transferred from Nebraska. Robinson caught 94 passes for 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns this season, and was named second-team All-SEC by coaches.