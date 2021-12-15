Tom VanHaaren discusses why Shazz Preston, the No. 3 WR recruit, chose to play for the Crimson Tide. (0:44)

Five-star wide receiver Shazz Preston committed to Alabama on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Texas and Georgia.

Preston, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver from Saint James High School in St. James, Louisiana, is the No. 15 prospect overall in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN's rankings.

He is the third five-star commit for Alabama in this class, along with offensive tackle Tyler Booker and defensive end Jeremiah Alexander.

"It was the consistency and just the man at the table [Nick Saban]," Preston said. "The plan that they have for me, some had a similar plan, but they have a plan that's been working for years now with receivers like me. So, why not go to Alabama, is the way I look at it."

LSU was in the race for Preston until the summer, and new Tigers coach Brian Kelly tried to change Preston's mind in the short amount of time he had from being hired to the early signing period.

"Brian Kelly came in, took him a couple days because he was getting out to certain recruits, like commits," Preston said. "Then [LSU associate head coach] Frank Wilson came on staff and he was down here the next day and spent time out here. It put pressure on my decision."

Alabama had too much to offer, though, and Preston is now part of the Crimson Tide class pushing for the No. 1 spot. With this commitment, Alabama now has 17 ESPN 300 commitments in the class.