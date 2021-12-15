ESPN 300 defensive end Enai White capped off a day to remember for Texas A&M recruiting when the No. 37 ranked recruit chose the Aggies over Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State on Wednesday.

The Aggies now have the No. 1 class, ahead of the same programs White was considering.

White is a 6-foot-5 and 225-pound prospect from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, and is the No. 6 defensive end in the country. His commitment to Texas A&M gave the Aggies four ESPN 300 commitments on Wednesday alone.

Jimbo Fisher and his staff were in pursuit of the No. 1 class, but were one spot behind Alabama most of the day. The Aggies coaches have to be thrilled, though, to land White, ESPN 300 offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, ESPN 300 defensive lineman Anthony Lucas and ESPN 300 tight end Jake Johnson.

Johnson's commitment completes a whirlwind for him. He had just recently decommitted from LSU as his brother, Max, announced his transfer from the Tigers. With Jake committing to Texas A&M, that could be telling as to where Max might end up as well.

With White in the class, Texas A&M now has 18 ESPN 300 commitments, 10 of which are ranked in the top-100.