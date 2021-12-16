Florida quarterback Emory Jones plans to enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report.

A redshirt junior, Jones had an up-and-down first season as the starter as the Gators struggled in Dan Mullen's final season. He threw for 2,563 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 768 yards and four touchdowns as Florida finished 6-6.

Anthony Richardson replaced Jones as the starter against Georgia, but Jones was able to regain the job and appeared in every other game during the regular season.

Jones was recruited by Mullen, who was fired last month before the season finale against Florida State and after a loss at Missouri. Florida hired former Louisiana coach Billy Napier as Mullen's replacement.

Against the Seminoles, Jones completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown but was picked off three times. Richardson went 5-of-7 for 55 yards and another score as Florida eked out bowl eligibility in its last opportunity.

The Gators will play UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. Yahoo Sports was first to report that Jones was looking to transfer but would stay with the team for the bowl game.