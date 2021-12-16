Alabama might have saved the best for last on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Hours after the Crimson Tide signed 22 players to their class of 2022, including a trio of five-star prospects, former LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks announced he will transfer to Alabama.

A sophomore, Ricks had season-ending shoulder injury in October.

Less than a week after Ricks was ruled out, LSU and coach Ed Orgeron announced that they would part ways at the end of the season.

LSU hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly as Orgeron's replacement.

Ricks emerged as one of the best young corners in college football last season, earning Freshman All-SEC and third-team All-America honors.

In 14 career games, he has five interceptions.