Quarterback Myles Brennan will stay at LSU for the 2022 college football season after entering the transfer portal in November, he announced Thursday.

"There's no place like home. Let's ride tiger nation!" Brennan, who opened the 2020 season as LSU's starter before being injured, tweeted Thursday.

An LSU spokesman confirmed to ESPN that Brennan, who had been in the portal as a graduate, is staying with the team under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Brennan started the first three games in 2020 before suffering a torn abdominal muscle against Missouri that ended his season. He then suffered a broken arm before the 2021 season that required surgery.

Including 2019, when he backed up Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as LSU won a national title, Brennan has 1,712 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions during his college career.

Max Johnson, who replaced Brennan in 2020 and started this past season, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Johnson is expected to announce his transfer destination later Thursday.

Before Brennan's announcement, LSU had only one scholarship quarterback on the roster in Garrett Nussmeier, a freshman who appeared in four games this season. LSU on Wednesday signed quarterback recruit Walker Howard, ESPN's top-rated dual-threat quarterback and No. 19 overall player in the 2022 class.

The Tigers will finish their season against Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 in Houston.