Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday that he is transferring to UCLA.

Gabriel entered the transfer portal Nov. 27. The junior missed the last nine games of the season after fracturing the left clavicle on his throwing side Sept. 17 against Louisville. In the three games he did play, Gabriel threw for 814 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Although Gabriel was replaced by true freshman Mikey Keene, Knights coach Gus Malzahn had expressed hope that Gabriel would come back and play this season. However, Gabriel did not. During his time at UCF, the 3-star quarterback from Mililani, Hawai'i, threw for over 8,000 yards, including two seasons of more than 3,500 yards, as well as a total of 70 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns.

The move bolsters the Bruins' depth at the position after backup quarterbacks Parker McQuarrie and Kajiya Hollawayne entered the transfer portal and sets up a potential quarterback competition.

UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has one year of eligibility left but has yet to decide whether he is entering the NFL draft. Thompson-Robinson has been the Bruins' starter since 2019. Ethan Garbers, who was the backup last season, was expected to be in line for the starting spot as well. Gabriel's arrival in Westwood might change that.

Earlier this year, Chip Kelly also got his potential quarterback of the future by getting a commitment from 2022 four-star Justyn Martin out of Inglewood. Martin signed his letter of intent and was officially announced Wednesday.