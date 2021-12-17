Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is transferring to Kansas State, he announced on Thursday.

"Excited for the next chapter!! #GoCats" Martinez posted to Twitter.

Martinez holds 16 school records at Nebraska, including career total offense (10,792 yards). He was the first Huskers true freshman quarterback to start a season opener and the first three-time team captain in school history.

The 6-2 and 212-pound junior from Fresno, California started four years for the Cornhuskers, throwing for 8,491 yards and rushing for 2,301 in 39 games.

Martinez started 11 games this season before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the season finale. He had surgery on Nov. 24, and he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining for Kansas State, which went 7-5 this season. He'll have the opportunity to replace Skylar Thompson, a multi-year starter for the Wildcats who was a super senior this year.