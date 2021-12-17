Former LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced on Friday that he plans to transfer to Texas A&M.

Johnson's younger brother, top tight end prospect in the 2022 class Jake Johnson, signed with the Aggies earlier this week.

A son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, Max emerged as LSU's starter as a freshman late in the 2020 season, leading the Tigers to wins on the road at Florida and at home against Ole Miss.

As a sophomore, Max threw 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who recruited Max, parted ways with the program after the end of the regular season. Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was hired as Orgeron's replacement.

Max announced that he would enter the portal less than a week after Kelly was introduced as the 34th head coach at LSU.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who became the starter early in the season and helped the team beat then-No. 1 Alabama in October, announced on Monday that he would enter the portal.

The Aggies are awaiting the return of quarterback Haynes King, who began the season as the starter but was injured in Week 2 and hasn't played since.

Texas A&M signed Conner Weigman, the No. 1-ranked pocket passer in the 2022 class, as well.