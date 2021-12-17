Colorado has hired Mike Sanford as the football team's offensive coordinator.

Sanford, 39, spent the past two seasons in the same role at Minnesota, which did not renew his contract for the 2022 season. He also has coordinator experience at both Notre Dame (2015 and 2016) and Boise State (2014), his alma mater.

Colorado fired offensive coordinator Darin Chiaverini on Nov. 28 after the team finished 4-8. The Buffaloes finished 121st nationally in scoring this season (18.8 points per game).

Sanford, the son of former UNLV and Indiana State coach Mike Sanford, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as Western Kentucky's head coach, going 9-16. The former Boise State quarterback was an assistant at Yale, Western Kentucky and Stanford early in his career.

"What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career," Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement. "His journey through the profession has been solid, yet he is still a fairly young coach with great coaching experience at the Power 5 level."