Auburn has hired former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as its new offensive coordinator, the school announced on Saturday.

Davis, a former walk-on who became an All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, spent seven years playing in the NFL before becoming a coach in 2019.

The 32-year-old started out as an offensive assistant coach with the Seahawks before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.

His hire at Auburn was accompanied by statements from Seahawks coach Pete Carrol and quarterback Russell Wilson, among others.

"I think Austin is going to be a brilliant offensive coordinator and potential head coach one day," Wilson said in a statement. "He has a passion for the game, number one. Number two, he's got an understanding of the game as he's played the position at the highest level in the National Football League. And three, he's an amazing teacher. He's an amazing teacher of the game. He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback's mind. He'll be an amazing coach at Auburn."

Davis replaces former Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who was fired at the end of the regular season.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 during coach Bryan Harsin's first season on the Plains. They will play Houston in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.

Next season Auburn will likely be without their quarterback, Bo Nix, who entered the transfer portal after three seasons as the starter.

In a statement, Harsin said Davis has a passion for coaching and teaching football.

"He's spent the past 10 years as a player or coach in the NFL, bringing that experience from the highest level into our offensive and quarterback rooms," Harsin said. "He's learned and been around some of the best in the business and has been on an upward trajectory since joining the coaching ranks. We can't wait to get him teamed up with the rest of our staff."