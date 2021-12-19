Texas A&M added to its 2022 recruiting haul on Saturday when ESPN 300 cornerback Denver Harris announced his commitment to the Aggies.

Harris chose Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU and Texas, and is the No. 22 prospect overall. He's a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state.

The Aggies pushed ahead of Alabama on the first day of the early signing period to take the No. 1 class ranking and Harris will only help keep them at the top. With Harris on board, Texas A&M now has five commitments ranked in the top-40, nine in the top-50 and 17 in the top-150.

The class is led by the No. 1 recruit overall, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, followed by fellow five-stars Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and wide receiver Evan Stewart.

As well-put together as this class is for Jimbo Fisher and his staff, there is still potential to add even more big names. Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins is still considering the Aggies and will announce his commitment on January 2. Five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart, the No. 3 recruit overall, is also considering Texas A&M and will announce his decision in February.

If Stewart ends up picking the Aggies, Fisher will have commitments from three of the top four recruits in the class. He also still has a shot at landing ESPN 300 safety Jacoby Mathews, ranked 47 overall.

With Harris, Texas A&M now has 20 ESPN 300 commitments and 26 total commitments.

The Aggies finished 8-4 this season, 4-4 in the SEC, and will take on Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl Dec. 31.