Oregon wide receiver and returner Mycah Pittman is transferring to Florida State, he announced Sunday night.

Pittman, who led Oregon with 15 punt returns for 151 yards and had 12 receptions this past season, entered the transfer portal in November. He was ESPN's No. 144 overall recruit in the 2019 class and had 18 receptions for 227 yards as a true freshman.

In a recent YouTube clip, Pittman cited a lack of opportunities in Oregon's run-centric offense as the primary reason for his decision to transfer. He said he approached Oregon's coaches early in the season about possibly redshirting, saying he wished he had gone through with it to preserve a year of eligibility. Pittman said he reached a "breaking point" after Oregon's Nov. 13 game against Washington State.

"I started and I played, and I played very well, but I think we ran the ball almost 40 times that game and we threw the ball like 20 times," he said in the YouTube clip. "I was in for a total of six pass plays, and five of them were check-downs to our running backs, and then one was a sack. That hurt my opportunities, and for a guy who wants to go to the NFL, you need to throw the ball for at least more than six times a game, or at least be able to be utilized for the six times per game."

Pittman is the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman and the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who played at USC.

