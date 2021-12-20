USC football is set to hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, sources told ESPN.

Henson, who has coached Texas A&M's offensive line the past three seasons, will hold a coordinator title for the first time since a three-year run at Missouri from 2013 to 2015. He spent the 2016 to 2018 seasons at Oklahoma State before joining Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M.

Henson, 46, will reunite with Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, as the two worked together at Missouri from 2012 to 2014. Henson won a national title as an LSU assistant in 2007 and has logged two stints at Oklahoma State, his alma mater.

USC initially was expected to hire Houston's Brandon Jones as offensive line coach, but he ended up returning to the Cougars.

Yahoo first reported Henson's expected hiring as offensive line coach.