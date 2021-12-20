Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister entered the transfer portal Monday morning. He is listed as a graduate transfer.

Burmeister started all 12 games for Virginia Tech, passing for 1,960 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 521 rush yards, which ranked second on the team, and two rushing touchdowns.

In 2020, Burmeister started four games for Virginia Tech, going 3-1. He sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Oregon, where he played four games in 2018.

Virginia Tech and coach Justin Fuente reached a mutual separation agreement in mid-November, and the school hired Brent Pry as Fuente's replacement on Nov. 30.

The Hokies (6-6) are set to face Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.