Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer, a three-year starter at tight end, announced on Monday that he'll be declaring for the NFL draft and will not play in the Aggies' upcoming game against Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

"Aggie Nation, 12th Man, and the entire College Station community, from my first visit to campus I felt at home," he wrote in a statement. "Thank you for making me one of your own."

The 6-5, 225-pound junior is No. 2 in Mel Kiper's tight end rankings for the upcoming draft.

Wydermyer started 33 of 35 possible games during his Texas A&M career catching 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns and was selected to the All-SEC second team each season.