Thursday's men's basketball game between No. 15 Seton Hall and DePaul has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Blue Demons' program, it was announced Monday.

According to Big East policy, DePaul forfeits and is assigned a loss in the league standings, while Seton Hall gets credited with a conference win.

It was a reversal of sorts for the Pirates (9-1), who had their previous two scheduled games called off due to their own COVID-19 problems. That included a nonconference matchup with Iona at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and a forfeit of its scheduled Big East opener Monday night against St. John's.

Seton Hall hasn't played since beating Rutgers on Dec. 12 and now isn't slated to return to action until Dec. 29 at No. 22 Providence.

The surprising Blue Demons (9-1) also had a nonconference game canceled Saturday at Northwestern and forfeited their scheduled Big East opener Monday night against Creighton. They haven't played since beating UIC on Dec. 14, and the hiatus will last until at least Dec. 29 at Butler.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.