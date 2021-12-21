A week after putting together his first signing class at Florida, new Gators coach Billy Napier added another piece to the puzzle by landing former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

A former four-star prospect from Arizona, Miller appeared in four games as a redshirt sophomore this past season with the Buckeyes. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns.

Miller was suspended Nov. 5 for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired. He entered the transfer portal three weeks later after the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan.

At Florida, Miller will bolster a quarterback room that will soon lose starter Emory Jones, who told ESPN on Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal as a redshirt junior.

Jones threw for 2,563 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in his first season as the Gators' starter. He also ran for 768 yards and four touchdowns as Florida finished 6-6.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson served as Jones' primary backup for most of the season and even supplanted him as the starter against Georgia. The dual-threat QB scored nine total touchdowns (six passing, three rushing) in eight games and earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

True freshmen Jalen Kitna and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson did not appear in any games this season for Florida, who will play UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.