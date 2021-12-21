Alabama landed its second high-profile transfer in a week on Tuesday when former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced that he'll play for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

A sophomore, Gibbs ran for 746 yards and four touchdowns this season, earning a spot on the All-ACC team. He also caught 35 passes for 465 yards and two touchdowns.

Gibbs' announcement comes six days after Alabama landed former LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks.

Alabama's running back rotation figures to be wide open next season following the departure of the current starter, fifth-year senior Brian Robinson Jr., who has run for 1,071 yards this season.

Two of Robinson's backups, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, have suffered season-ending injuries.

Trey Sanders, who ranks third on the team in carries, missed the 2019 season with an injury and had to battle back from the broken pelvis he suffered in 2020.

Alabama has been selective when it comes to adding players via the transfer portal.

Last offseason, the Crimson Tide signed former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o and former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams.

To'o To'o leads the team with 101 tackles and was named to the All-SEC team.

Williams leads the team in receiving yards (1,445) and touchdowns (15). He made The Associated Press All-America team and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's top receiver.