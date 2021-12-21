Miami announced Tuesday its football team is in COVID-19 protocols but remains committed to playing in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State on Dec. 31.

The school did not provide any other information.

A source indicated multiple players, across several position groups, had tested positive for COVID-19. Miami is scheduled to leave for El Paso, Texas, to begin bowl preparations on Dec. 26, but there is a possibility the Hurricanes could fly in at a later date and still play.

Further, the source said Miami has moved to virtual meetings. The Hurricanes were able to practice on Tuesday but did so in smaller groups. Back in August, then-Miami coach Manny Diaz said his team had crossed the 85% vaccination threshold.

According to the ACC Medical Advisory Group guidelines issued Sept. 27, all student-athletes, regardless of vaccination, must be tested if a team has a cluster of players infected at the same time. A cluster is defined as either three student-athletes or 5% of players on a team, whichever is greater.