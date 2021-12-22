Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Grayson McCall will return for the Chanticleers next season, he announced on social media Tuesday night.

McCall, who has started the past two seasons for Coastal Carolina, is a draft-eligible redshirt sophomore who projects as an NFL prospect. He earned Sun Belt player of the year honors in each of the past two seasons and was a Maxwell Award semifinalist in both years.

McCall has 5,361 pass yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions in the past two seasons, while completing 71% of his passes, as Coastal Carolina went 22-3. In his Twitter message, McCall thanked Coastal Carolina fans for their support, writing that it is "unmatched."

"With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me," McCall wrote. "I am coming back to play another season of college football, and it will be in Conway, South Carolina."

Last week, in a 47-41 win over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl, McCall threw four touchdown passes, finishing 22-of-30 for 315 yards. The victory sealed an 11-2 season for Coastal Carolina.