LSU linebacker Damone Clark announced Wednesday that he is opting out of the Texas Bowl.

Clark, a senior, was a second team All-American. He leads LSU with 135 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss this season. He ranked second with 5.5 sacks.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Clark as the fifth highest-rated inside linebacker in the NFL draft.

LSU has been depleted by injuries and opt-outs this season.

All-America cornerback Eli Ricks opted out after undergoing shoulder surgery. He transferred to Alabama last week. Defensive lineman Neil Farrell announced Tuesday that he was opting out of the bowl game to start the draft process early.

LSU will play Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4. The Tigers will be led by offensive line / interim head coach Brad Davis.

Last month, LSU introduced Brian Kelly as its next head coach.

Kelly, who came to Baton Rouge after 12 seasons at Notre Dame, announced on Dec. 8 that Davis would be retained as offensive line coach.